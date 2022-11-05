Overview of Dr. Ebenezer Kio, MD

Dr. Ebenezer Kio, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kio works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.