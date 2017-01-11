See All Pediatricians in Valencia, CA
Dr. Ebenezer Odunusi, MB CHB

Pediatrics
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ebenezer Odunusi, MB CHB

Dr. Ebenezer Odunusi, MB CHB is a Pediatrics Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IFE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Odunusi works at Heritage Sierra Medical Group in Valencia, CA with other offices in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Odunusi's Office Locations

    Heritage Sierra Medical Group
    25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 106 Fl 1, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 362-8100
    Heritage Sierra Medical Group of Lancaster
    44469 10TH ST W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 945-9411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 11, 2017
    He's a good listener, cares about patients concerns and very knowledgeable and informative.
    Jan 11, 2017
    About Dr. Ebenezer Odunusi, MB CHB

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891728663
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IFE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ebenezer Odunusi, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odunusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Odunusi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Odunusi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Odunusi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odunusi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odunusi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odunusi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

