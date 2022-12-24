Dr. Eberechi Agwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eberechi Agwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eberechi Agwa, MD
Dr. Eberechi Agwa, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH.
Dr. Agwa works at
Dr. Agwa's Office Locations
-
1
South Pointe Hospital20000 Harvard Ave, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122 Directions (216) 353-0086Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agwa?
Dr. Agwa, is an excellent and caring physician. She's professional and answers all my questions. I never feel as though, I'm being rushed during my doctor's appointment.
About Dr. Eberechi Agwa, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1285864470
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- South Pointe Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agwa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agwa accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agwa works at
Dr. Agwa has seen patients for Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agwa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.