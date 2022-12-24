See All Hematologists in Warrensville Heights, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Eberechi Agwa, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eberechi Agwa, MD

Dr. Eberechi Agwa, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Warrensville Heights, OH. 

Dr. Agwa works at South Pointe Hospital in Warrensville Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agwa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Pointe Hospital
    20000 Harvard Ave, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0086
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Anemia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Treatment frequency



Anemia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Lymphocytosis
Maternal Anemia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Purpura
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Deborah A Stewart — Dec 24, 2022
    About Dr. Eberechi Agwa, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1285864470
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • South Pointe Hospital

