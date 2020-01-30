Overview

Dr. Eboni Carter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Carter works at Bayview Physicians Services in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.