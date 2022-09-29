Dr. Ebony Parson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ebony Parson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ebony Parson, MD
Dr. Ebony Parson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Parson works at
Dr. Parson's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Bradford Clinic OB/GYN - Matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 200, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2547
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parson?
Ebony Parsons not only genuinely cares about her patients, she also is skilled at her job. If you need an OBGYN please trust me and see her. I am extremely anxious about going to any doctor appointment but she made me feel so relieved when I saw her. I could keep writing about her! I’m just so thankful for her she got me through some scary times when I had to get one procedure, and then another procedure after I miscarried. She is an Angel!
About Dr. Ebony Parson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1588950729
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parson works at
Dr. Parson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Parson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.