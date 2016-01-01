Overview

Dr. Ebrahim Ahmadi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Iran.



Dr. Ahmadi works at Ebrahim Ahmadi MD in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.