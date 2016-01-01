Dr. Ebrahim Ahmadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ebrahim Ahmadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ebrahim Ahmadi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Iran.
Dr. Ahmadi works at
Locations
Ebrahim Ahmadi MD38143 Martha Ave, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 791-2002Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Healthcare
- Affinity Health Plan
- Alameda Alliance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ebrahim Ahmadi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Spanish, Tagalog, Turkish and Urdu
- 1417008426
Education & Certifications
- Prince Georges Med Center
- National University Of Iran
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmadi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmadi works at
Dr. Ahmadi speaks Arabic, Pashto, Persian, Spanish, Tagalog, Turkish and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmadi.
