Overview

Dr. Ebrahim Issa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Issa works at North Jersey Heart PA in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.