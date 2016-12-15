Dr. Sadeghi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebrahim Sadeghi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ebrahim Sadeghi, MD
Dr. Ebrahim Sadeghi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Upland, CA. They completed their fellowship with U A M S Medical Center
Dr. Sadeghi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sadeghi's Office Locations
-
1
A-h Chiropractic886 W Foothill Blvd Ste E, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 932-1122
-
2
Loma Linda University Children's Hospital11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-9131
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadeghi?
Very knowledgeable. Knows what he's doing very well and spends enough time to listen to you. Recommend him very much!
About Dr. Ebrahim Sadeghi, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1205156866
Education & Certifications
- U A M S Medical Center
- Saint Marys Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadeghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadeghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadeghi works at
Dr. Sadeghi has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadeghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadeghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadeghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadeghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadeghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.