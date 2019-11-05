Overview of Dr. Ebrahim Sajedi, MD

Dr. Ebrahim Sajedi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in N Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.



Dr. Sajedi works at Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc in N Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.