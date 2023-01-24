Dr. Ebru Sulanc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulanc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ebru Sulanc, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ebru Sulanc, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd Fl 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8245MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Beneficial and informative. Love Dr. Sulanc.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Turkish
- 1093781874
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Sulanc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sulanc accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sulanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sulanc has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sulanc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sulanc speaks Turkish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sulanc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sulanc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sulanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sulanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.