Dr. Ed Atty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Comprehensive Pain Specialists3400 Fleckenstein Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 877-7370
- Mclaren Flint
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I see Dr. Atty for excruciating headaches. I have been on numerous medications with a Neurologist for my headaches and have never had much relief over the last 8 years. Dr Atty recommended doing Occipital Nerve Blocks, which have been wonderful. I get relief for approximately 3-4 months and once it wears off my headaches are not nearly as intense or debilitating as they have been in the past. Dr Atty is always attentive, caring and listens to my concerns and issues and provides the best care pla
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Atty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atty has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atty speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Atty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atty.
