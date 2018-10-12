Overview of Dr. Ed Atwell, MD

Dr. Ed Atwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. Atwell works at Georgia Bone and Joint Surgeons in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.