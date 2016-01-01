Dr. Lacar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edanili Lacar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edanili Lacar, MD
Dr. Edanili Lacar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lacar works at
Dr. Lacar's Office Locations
Edanili S Lacar MD PA400 S Bicentennial Blvd, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 668-1060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edanili Lacar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1003813122
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacar.
