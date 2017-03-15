Dr. Edcheril Benny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edcheril Benny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edcheril Benny, MD
Dr. Edcheril Benny, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Benny's Office Locations
The Spine & Sports Center2100 West Loop S Ste 150, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 379-7372
The Spine & Sports Center16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 379-7371Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After many years of excruciating headache pain from inoperable causes, Dr. Edcheril Benny has been able to help me find relief I didn't think I would have again. His wealth of knowledge & professional care has brought normalcy back into my life.
About Dr. Edcheril Benny, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Malay, Malayalam and Tamil
- 1376656728
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U Med Ctr
- University Of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
- Howard Univ Hosp
- Kasturba Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benny speaks Arabic, Hindi, Malay, Malayalam and Tamil.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.