Overview

Dr. Edda Casanova, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Inter American University.



Dr. Casanova works at SAAFE Health Services LLC in Deland, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.