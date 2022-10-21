Overview of Dr. Eddie Abdalla, MD

Dr. Eddie Abdalla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Abdalla works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer and Biliary Atresia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.