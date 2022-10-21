Dr. Eddie Abdalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddie Abdalla, MD
Overview of Dr. Eddie Abdalla, MD
Dr. Eddie Abdalla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Atlanta Liver and Pancreas Surgical Specialists980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 170, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 300-2140
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I do agree Dr Abdanla is the best ever doctor by God I have ever met and he has save my life my future by his heart, his gifted characteristics as well as gifted hands are incredible to me, his team love and compliment him So Do I. God blesses you ever Dr Abdanla Thi Van Anh Dinh
About Dr. Eddie Abdalla, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1235225889
Education & Certifications
- University Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- General Surgery
Dr. Abdalla has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer and Biliary Atresia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
