Overview

Dr. Eddie Beal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Beal works at Center For Neuropsychiatry in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.