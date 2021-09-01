Dr. Eddie Beal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddie Beal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eddie Beal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Locations
Center For Neuropsychiatry1093 Cleveland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30344 Directions (404) 768-2218
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor very very knowledgeable
About Dr. Eddie Beal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beal accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beal has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Beal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beal.
