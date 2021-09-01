See All Psychiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Eddie Beal, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eddie Beal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

Dr. Beal works at Center For Neuropsychiatry in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Neuropsychiatry
    1093 Cleveland Ave, Atlanta, GA 30344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 768-2218

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Treatment frequency



Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 01, 2021
    Excellent doctor very very knowledgeable
    — Sep 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eddie Beal, MD
    About Dr. Eddie Beal, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265644207
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eddie Beal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beal works at Center For Neuropsychiatry in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Beal’s profile.

    Dr. Beal has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Beal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

