Dr. Eddie Cheeks, MD
Overview of Dr. Eddie Cheeks, MD
Dr. Eddie Cheeks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Cheeks' Office Locations
Academy of Women's Health2803 Wrightsboro Rd Ste 24, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 916-2473
Academy of Women's Health544 W Hill St, Thomson, GA 30824 Directions (706) 806-9112
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent OB who places his patients FIRST always. Wonderful bedside manner with my sister.
About Dr. Eddie Cheeks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184640898
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheeks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheeks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheeks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheeks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.