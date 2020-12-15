Overview of Dr. Eddie Davis, DPM

Dr. Eddie Davis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Eddie Davis, DPM PLLC in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.