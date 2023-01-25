Dr. Eddie Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddie Flores, MD
Overview
Dr. Eddie Flores, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
San Antonio Gastroenterology Assoc PA2833 Babcock Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 271-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very professional in all that he says and does.Been seeing him for many years.have autoimmune problems that have been eased because of him.Thank you Dr.Flores.You and P.A. Ford are 1 in a million.
About Dr. Eddie Flores, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center In Gastroenterology
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
