Overview

Dr. Eddie Flores, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Flores works at San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hiatal Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.