Dr. Eddie Hu, MD
Overview of Dr. Eddie Hu, MD
Dr. Eddie Hu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Southern California, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Hu's Office Locations
UCLA Medical Group1411 S Garfield Ave Ste 200, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 588-2825
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 588-2825
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Dr. Hu is absolutely one of the best doctors. He is very professional, knowledgeable, thoughtful, trustworthy, and has apathy for patients. We are very lucky to have Dr. Hu as our oncologist to follow up our cancers! Many thanks to Dr. Hu!
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Med Ctr
- U Calif
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
