Overview of Dr. Eddie Huggins Jr, MD

Dr. Eddie Huggins Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Huggins Jr works at ANNISTON COUNSELING & PSYCH in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.