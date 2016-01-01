See All Psychiatrists in Anniston, AL
Dr. Eddie Huggins Jr, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Anniston, AL
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eddie Huggins Jr, MD

Dr. Eddie Huggins Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Huggins Jr works at ANNISTON COUNSELING & PSYCH in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huggins Jr' Office Locations

    Anniston Counseling & Psych
    4616 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL 36206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 236-5554

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Borderline Personality Disorder
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Confusion
Delusional Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Group Psychotherapy
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Suicidal Ideation
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eddie Huggins Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932204658
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huggins Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huggins Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huggins Jr works at ANNISTON COUNSELING & PSYCH in Anniston, AL. View the full address on Dr. Huggins Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Huggins Jr has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huggins Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huggins Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huggins Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huggins Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huggins Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

