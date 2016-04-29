Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM
Overview of Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM
Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Lo works at
Dr. Lo's Office Locations
-
1
Allenmore Foot Care Center1901 S Union Ave # B, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lo?
I went to see Dr. Lo to address chronic pain in my left foot. Dr. Lo was able to quickly diagnose the source of the problem, and explain to me the mechanics of what was wrong and how it was affecting me in language I could easily Since wearing the orthotics the pain in my foot has entirely disappeared. Also, I have dealt with occasional lower back pain for years, which has largely cleared up too.
About Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Cantonese
- Male
- 1902847551
Education & Certifications
- Puget Sound Hospital Surgical Residency
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo works at
Dr. Lo speaks Cantonese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.