Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM

Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Lo works at E Lo DPM & N Chu DPM PLLC in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allenmore Foot Care Center
    1901 S Union Ave # B, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1902847551
    Education & Certifications

    • Puget Sound Hospital Surgical Residency
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

