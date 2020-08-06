Dr. Eddie Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddie Patton, MD
Overview of Dr. Eddie Patton, MD
Dr. Eddie Patton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Patton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patton's Office Locations
-
1
University of Texas Neurosciences Memorial City, Houston, TX929 Gessner Rd Ste 2410, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 333-6900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patton?
Dr. Patton is a friendly, professional physician who puts you at ease. He allows you to talk and listens and explains things well. I would recommend him to anyone. I trust him.
About Dr. Eddie Patton, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1720213770
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- St John Hospital Wayne State University
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Xavier University of Louisiana
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.