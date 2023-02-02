Overview of Dr. Eddie Ramirez Sr, MD

Dr. Eddie Ramirez Sr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Mohave, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Valley View Medical Center.



Dr. Ramirez Sr works at Valley View Primary and Walk-in Care in Fort Mohave, AZ with other offices in Santa Monica, CA and Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.