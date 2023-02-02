Dr. Eddie Ramirez Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddie Ramirez Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eddie Ramirez Sr, MD
Dr. Eddie Ramirez Sr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Mohave, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Valley View Medical Center.
Dr. Ramirez Sr works at
Dr. Ramirez Sr's Office Locations
1
Valley View Primary and Walk-in Care5300 S Highway 95 Ste B, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426 Directions (928) 788-3649
2
Ucla Health Head & Neck Surgery in Santa Monica1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 302, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (424) 259-6559
3
Harbor Ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went in with an ongoing problem. Dr. Ramirez did a thorough exam, explained things, laid out my options and was friendly and knowledgeable. Very happy to find a Dr. in this area that I feel I can trust. Very friendly staff.
About Dr. Eddie Ramirez Sr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508938499
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez Sr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramirez Sr speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.