See All Otolaryngologists in Fort Mohave, AZ
Dr. Eddie Ramirez Sr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eddie Ramirez Sr, MD

Dr. Eddie Ramirez Sr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Mohave, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Valley View Medical Center.

Dr. Ramirez Sr works at Valley View Primary and Walk-in Care in Fort Mohave, AZ with other offices in Santa Monica, CA and Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramirez Sr's Office Locations

  1
    Valley View Primary and Walk-in Care
    5300 S Highway 95 Ste B, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426
(928) 788-3649
  2
    Ucla Health Head & Neck Surgery in Santa Monica
    1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 302, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(424) 259-6559
  3
    Harbor Ucla Medical Center
    1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502
(310) 222-2345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
  • Valley View Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis
Dizziness
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Bell's Palsy
Carotid Ultrasound
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tongue Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Polyp
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bone Cancer
Broken Nose
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facelift
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture
Geographic Tongue
Head and Neck Cancer
Hyperacusis
Jaw Fracture
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Leukoplakia
Loss of Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meniere's Disease
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Orbital Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 02, 2023
    I went in with an ongoing problem. Dr. Ramirez did a thorough exam, explained things, laid out my options and was friendly and knowledgeable. Very happy to find a Dr. in this area that I feel I can trust. Very friendly staff.
    — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eddie Ramirez Sr, MD
    About Dr. Eddie Ramirez Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508938499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eddie Ramirez Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramirez Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez Sr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

