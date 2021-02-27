Overview

Dr. Eddie Waldheim, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Waldheim works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Maitland in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Hypothyroidism and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

