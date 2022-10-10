Overview

Dr. Eddy Castillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Castillo works at Saul Feldman MD & Strick Woods Mdllc in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT and Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.