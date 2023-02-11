Overview of Dr. Eddy Echols, MD

Dr. Eddy Echols, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverview, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Echols works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Riverview, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL, Sun City Center, FL and Temple Terrace, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.