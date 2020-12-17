Dr. Eddy Hsueh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsueh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddy Hsueh, MD
Overview
Dr. Eddy Hsueh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Hsueh works at
Locations
-
1
St. Francis Building at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton1011 Bowles Ave Ste 425, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 977-4440
-
2
SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital - West Pavilion3655 Vista Ave # 1, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 977-6610
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsueh?
Dr Hsueh will always hold a special place in my heart. I had melanoma cancer on my leg. From my 1st appointment he was very compassionate and reassuring. My surgery went extremely well and I have been cancer free since. He saved my life. Amazing Dr and staff.
About Dr. Eddy Hsueh, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1003910225
Education & Certifications
- John Wayne Canc Inst
- Suny Hlth Sci Ctr Brooklyn, General Surgery
- University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsueh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsueh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsueh works at
Dr. Hsueh speaks Chinese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsueh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsueh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsueh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsueh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.