Dr. Eddy Pizzani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eddy Pizzani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Paul A Ghaemmaghami MD PC5855 Bremo Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 288-3291
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pizzani?
Regretfully, Dr. Pizzani is retiring next year. He has been wonderful to me and has helped me immensely. I always have enjoyed his treatment and would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Eddy Pizzani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 61 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346207982
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pizzani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizzani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizzani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizzani has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pizzani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pizzani speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizzani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizzani.
