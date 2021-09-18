Overview of Dr. Eddys Disla, MD

Dr. Eddys Disla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Autonomous Univ Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Disla works at Mount Sinai-Union Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.