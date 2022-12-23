Dr. Agvanyan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgar Agvanyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edgar Agvanyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Agvanyan works at
Locations
Verdugo Hills Urgent Care Med Grp544 N Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 241-9152
Noble Surgery Center5021 W Noble Ave Ste C, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (818) 241-4331
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Agvanyan is an spectacular person and amazing caring doctor.
About Dr. Edgar Agvanyan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1225288582
Education & Certifications
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agvanyan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agvanyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agvanyan speaks Armenian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Agvanyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agvanyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agvanyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agvanyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.