Overview

Dr. Edgar Archambeau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They graduated from University of South Carolina - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Archambeau works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Pawleys Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.