Overview of Dr. Edgar Baselli, MD

Dr. Edgar Baselli, MD is an Urology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, Upmc Memorial, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Baselli works at Yorktowne Urology PC in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.