Dr. Edgar Batista, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edgar Batista, MD
Dr. Edgar Batista, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Batista's Office Locations
Edgar A Batista MD PA7950 NW 53rd St Ste 108, Miami, FL 33166 Directions (305) 499-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
four years or more of being your patient, and it's been a very pleasant experience
About Dr. Edgar Batista, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- St Lukes Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Florida International University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Batista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batista.
