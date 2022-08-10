See All Ophthalmologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Edgar Batista, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edgar Batista, MD

Dr. Edgar Batista, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Batista works at Edgar A Batista MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Batista's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edgar A Batista MD PA
    7950 NW 53rd St Ste 108, Miami, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 499-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 10, 2022
    four years or more of being your patient, and it's been a very pleasant experience
    — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Edgar Batista, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891712808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgar Batista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Batista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Batista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Batista works at Edgar A Batista MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Batista’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Batista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batista.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

