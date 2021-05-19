See All Gastroenterologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Edgar Bigornia, MD

Gastroenterology
3.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edgar Bigornia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Bigornia works at Gastroenterologists of Ocean County, PA in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ and Forked River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterologists of Ocean County, PA
    477 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 349-4422
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Endoscopy Center of Toms River
    473 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 349-4422
  3. 3
    Brick Office
    1617 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 349-4422
  4. 4
    Forked River Office
    939 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 349-4422

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Esophagitis




Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Reflux Esophagitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Duodenal Ulcer
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hernia
Nausea
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenitis
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hepatitis C
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
Anal Prolapse
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Blood Disorders
Breath Testing
Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholelithiasis
Cirrhosis
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Dysentery
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Hemochromatosis
Ileus
Indigestion
Intestinal Ischemia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pelvic Abscess
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edgar Bigornia, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639116973
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Medical College
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Long Beach VAMC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgar Bigornia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigornia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bigornia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bigornia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bigornia has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigornia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigornia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigornia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigornia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigornia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

