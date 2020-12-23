Overview of Dr. Edgar Boyd, MD

Dr. Edgar Boyd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



Dr. Boyd works at Muskogee Cancer Care in Muskogee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.