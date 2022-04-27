Dr. Edgar Caceres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caceres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Caceres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edgar Caceres, MD
Dr. Edgar Caceres, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Dr. Caceres works at
Dr. Caceres' Office Locations
-
1
Caceres Eye Center3230 Lake Worth Rd Ste A, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 228-8882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caceres?
All was very good.
About Dr. Edgar Caceres, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679547236
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University of Miami
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caceres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caceres accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caceres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caceres works at
Dr. Caceres has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caceres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caceres speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Caceres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caceres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caceres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caceres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.