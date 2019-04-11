Dr. Edgar Carell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Carell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edgar Carell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Cleveland
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hinsdale908 N Elm St Ste 404, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-3422
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first visit with Dr. Carnell. He was extremely pleasant, which put me at ease. I felt that he listened to me and asked more than once, if I had any questions. I am confident that he will deliver good care.
About Dr. Edgar Carell, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1174578587
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carell has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.