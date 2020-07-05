Dr. Edgar Chauvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Chauvin, MD
Overview of Dr. Edgar Chauvin, MD
Dr. Edgar Chauvin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Dr. Chauvin's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic Cardio Thoracic Surgery2708 S Rife Medical Ln Ste 210, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 338-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so thankful Dr. Chauvin choose his career path. This mans talent has given me a new lease on life that is hard to put in to words. Many thanks and praises to you and your team of professionals Sir. God Bless you. J Weimholt Bella Vista, AR 7-05-2020
About Dr. Edgar Chauvin, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- Health Cleveland Corp Fairview Genl
- Fairview Genl|Fairview Hospital
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Chauvin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chauvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chauvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chauvin has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chauvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauvin.
