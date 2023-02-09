Overview of Dr. Edgar Correa, DPM

Dr. Edgar Correa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knightdale, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Correa works at Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina in Knightdale, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC, Henderson, NC and Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.