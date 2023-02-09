Dr. Edgar Correa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Correa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Correa, DPM
Overview of Dr. Edgar Correa, DPM
Dr. Edgar Correa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knightdale, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Correa works at
Dr. Correa's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoNC Knightdale6602 Knightdale Blvd Ste 310, Knightdale, NC 27545 Directions (717) 718-2041Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
OrthoNC Wakefield/Wake Forest11221 Galleria Ave Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 562-9410Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
3
Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina Henderson Office200 W Parkview Dr Ste B, Henderson, NC 27536 Directions (252) 430-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 201, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 562-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Correa?
Dr. Correa and his nurse Janette are the most amazing people I’ve ever met. Hands down would recommend them to anyone.
About Dr. Edgar Correa, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194708263
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA HOSPITAL
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Correa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Correa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Correa works at
Dr. Correa has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Correa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Correa speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Correa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.