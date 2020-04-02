Overview

Dr. Edgar Cruz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from Univ Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Cruz works at Cruz Medical Services, LLC in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.