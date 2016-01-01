Dr. Edgar Dela Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dela Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Dela Cruz, MD
Overview of Dr. Edgar Dela Cruz, MD
Dr. Edgar Dela Cruz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Edgar T. Dela Cruz M.d. Inc.1748 Dillingham Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 848-0880
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Dela Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dela Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dela Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dela Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dela Cruz.
