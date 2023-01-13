Dr. Edgar Espana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Espana, MD
Overview of Dr. Edgar Espana, MD
Dr. Edgar Espana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Javeriana and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Espana's Office Locations
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Tgh1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7100Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Espana is the best ophthalmologist for cataract surgery in the area. His exams and diagnostic approach was comprehensive and he thoroughly explained what to expect as I have other eye conditions. I could not be more pleased! I highly recommend Dr. Espana.
About Dr. Edgar Espana, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- University of Mississippi
- University of Mississippi
- Universidad Javeriana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espana has seen patients for Blindness, Corneal Ulcer and Cornea Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Espana speaks Portuguese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Espana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espana.
