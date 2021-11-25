Dr. Edgar Figueroa-Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figueroa-Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Figueroa-Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Edgar Figueroa-Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL.
Health First Holmes Regional Medical Center
1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901
Monday-Sunday: 8:00am - 5:00pm
7925 83rd Ave Ste 1, Sebastian, FL 32958
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Sebastian River Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Edgar Figueroa save my life. His credentials are extensive including his many years on the trauma team at Holmes Regional medical Center. I'm sure I'm not the only one who is alive today because of his expert care, and I would highly recommend consulting with him for procedures. He's an absolute hero and all the operating rooms he's ever been in,, as well as being an amazing human being. Thank you dr. Fig
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1548235153
