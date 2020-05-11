Dr. Edgar Flores-Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores-Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Flores-Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edgar Flores-Castillo, MD
Dr. Edgar Flores-Castillo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Flores-Castillo's Office Locations
Pediatric Plaza4053 75th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 426-6270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flores is an amazing pediatrician. He is very compassionate and connects with every kid. He personalized his care by remembering details about his patients. He is the pediatrician for my three daughters (15, 12, and 7) and they trust him.
About Dr. Edgar Flores-Castillo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores-Castillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores-Castillo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores-Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores-Castillo speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores-Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores-Castillo.
