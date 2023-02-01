Dr. Edgar Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Edgar Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group722 Baker St Ste 714, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
Over the years Dr. Ureno-Garcia has provided a medical experience that exceeds all standards. He is available for you virtually and in person. He listens when you speak. He takes the time to understand what you are expressing and experiencing. He is patient and kind with his care. He is knowledgeable, prescribes treatments plans that actually work. He proactively connects you to specialists and his recommendations result in improved health. I am so grateful to be under this doctors care. For the first time in my life, I feel confident in my medical care provider. Big thank you to my doctor and his team!
About Dr. Edgar Garcia, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1588197396
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Garcia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.