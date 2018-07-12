Dr. Edgar Gerstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edgar Gerstein, MD
Dr. Edgar Gerstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE.
Edgar Gerstein MD8 PRESIDENTIAL DR E, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 763-7141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I've been in therapy on and off for over 45 years of my life. I've been with Dr. Gerstein for 20 of those years and he's the best psychiatrists I've ever had. He's easy to talk with, very understanding and shows a sincere concern for people. I would highly recommend him.
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
