Dr. Edgar Gracia, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (29)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edgar Gracia, MD

Dr. Edgar Gracia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VALPARAISO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Gracia works at GRacia Medical in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gracia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    GRacia Medical
    2311 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 250-0996

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Edgar Gracia, MD

    Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    36 years of experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1619959624
    • 1619959624
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VALPARAISO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edgar Gracia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gracia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gracia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gracia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gracia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gracia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gracia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gracia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

