Dr. Edgar Gracia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VALPARAISO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
GRacia Medical2311 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 250-0996
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Gracia has been a major part of my mental health journey for almost 6 years now. Even through staff and office changes, he's never failed to give me the best care. Any times I have had medication issues, both him and his staff, have done everything needed to help get things resolved. I highly recommend Dr Gracia to anyone who is looking for a Dr that actually cares and listens to what you have to say and your concerns. He doesn't blow you off. He genuinely cares.
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF VALPARAISO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gracia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gracia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gracia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gracia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gracia.
