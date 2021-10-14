See All General Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Edgar Hernandez, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (58)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edgar Hernandez, MD

Dr. Edgar Hernandez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Hernandez works at Urologic Consultants in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Women's Centers
    695 S DOBSON RD, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3632
  2. 2
    Ironwood Physicians PC
    685 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-2838
  3. 3
    Ironwood Women's Center in Gilbert
    3686 S ROME ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3632
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altec
    • Ameriben
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Medical Security
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Cofinity
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Compusys
    • Concentra
    • Conseco
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • EBMS
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthcare Connect
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Integra Physician Network
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MedPartners
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Private Small Business Insurance
    • Prudential
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Sierra Choice
    • Sliding Scale
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Unum
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Yavapai Long Term Care
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 14, 2021
    Dr Hernandez is one of the most caring doctors I know, always explains everything in detail for you to understand.
    Tina — Oct 14, 2021
    About Dr. Edgar Hernandez, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861473506
    Education & Certifications

    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
