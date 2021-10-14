Overview of Dr. Edgar Hernandez, MD

Dr. Edgar Hernandez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at Urologic Consultants in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.